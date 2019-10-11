Bradenton man charged with making repeated sexual advances on a girl

SHARE COPY LINK

Reginald Frazier, 52, is charged with three counts of exposing his genitals and lewd and lascivious behavior after repeatedly trying to get a 10-year-old girl to have sex with him, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police launched the investigation in July and learned from the victim that Frazier was watching the girl and her brother while one of their primary caregivers was at work and the other was out of town, according to the arrest warrant.

The mother learned of what happened and moved the children to Sarasota to get away from Frazier, referring to him as, “a nasty man,” according to the warrant.

She initially reported the crime to the Sarasota Police Department, which forwarded the report to BPD, according to the arrest warrant affidavit, and both agencies conducted the interview along with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Services.

Police say the girl repeatedly told Frazier no, ”and began to cry” each time he tried, but he continued to make sexual advances throughout the day.

The victim’s brother told police that on at least one attempt, Frazier exposed himself to the children.

An arrest warrant was issued for Frazier on Oct. 1 at the conclusion of the investigation and Frazier was taken into custody a few days later.

He was booked into the Manatee County jail and charged with the three felonies and remains in custody on a total of $150,000 in bonds. According to jail records, Frazier has been categorized as a “career offender” since 2013.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Frazier was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1998 for grand theft and robbery and was released in 2013. He had served shorter stints behind bars three other times prior to that, including six years of an eight-year sentence for robbery in 1990.