Palmetto High School student arrested after posting shooting threat to Snapchat, cops say

A Palmetto High School student has been arrested and charged with posting a school shooting threat online, according to Palmetto Police Department.

The threatening post originally appeared on Snapchat. It began circulating on social media on Monday evening, police say, and referred to a shooting that would take place at the high school on Tuesday.

The police department received alerts about the post through FortifyFL, an app for reporting suspicious activity, as well as from calls to the police department.

Investigators identified two students suspected of making the post.

After interviewing both students at their homes, the threat was determined to be a hoax.

One of the students admitted to posting a threat to the school online. The 16-year-old was arrested.

Police are still investigating whether anyone else was involved in the threat, police Chief Scott Tyler said in a press release on Thursday.

“Although the threat did turn out to be a hoax, quick reporting allowed members of the Palmetto Police Department to investigate the posts and take necessary precautions at Palmetto High School,” Tyler said.