Argument between Bradenton man and his mom’s boyfriend ends in deadly shooting, cops say

An argument between a 23-year-old Bradenton man and his mother’s boyfriend turned deadly when he pulled a gun and shot him, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Tevin Hickson-Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Stewart Wallace, who was dating Hickson-Johnson’s mother.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Hickson-Johnson went to his mother’s home in the 200 block of 31st Avenue East in Bradenton, according to a news release. A disagreement ensued between him and Wallace. Hickson-Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Wallace in the torso before taking off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hickson-Johnson’s mother rushed Wallace to Manatee Memorial Hospital, from where he was then airlifted to Blake Medical Center.

At 10:23 p.m., Wallace died, according to the sheriff’s office..

Deputies were able to find and arrest Hickson-Johnson.

He faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of parole.

