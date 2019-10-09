Homeowners catch burglar in the act. It didn’t end well for him, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, an older sister — alone with her two younger siblings ages 7 and 10 — heard a noise outside her bedroom window and found a man lying on the porch prying the window open, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the mother and her boyfriend arrived home within minutes to find Ned Mixon, 37, opening the window and reaching inside the home. The boyfriend began yelling at the intruder, “and started punching him and holding him down,” the report states.

Deputies say Mixon was able to escape the boyfriend’s grasp and ran off while the boyfriend picked up a stick and continued to hit him. Mixon ran to a a nearby convenience store and called 911 for help, telling deputies he had just been assaulted by a man with a rifle.

Deputies were happy to take Mixon back to the home where he was identified by the witnesses as the individual who was seen trying to break into the window, according to the report.

Mixon was booked into the Manatee County jail on a felony burglary charge and remains in custody on a $7,500 bond.