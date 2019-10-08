Upset about her grades, student sent teacher an email. It got her arrested, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 14-year-old student at Cypress Creek Middle/High School in Wesley Chapel was arrested Monday for threatening to kill her teacher, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the student sent an email to her teacher, saying, “I am going to kill you.”

According to the arrest report, the student said she was angry with her teacher because she is failing his class.

The student was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm and was transported to the juvenile assessment center at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW