When woman refused a date, Clearwater man threatened to ‘cut her up’ with machete, cops say

When a woman refused to date him, a homeless Clearwater man armed with a machete threatened to “cut her up,” according to arrest records.

Leonard Thomas, 55, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Friday. He was being held at the Pinellas County jail on a $5,000 bond as of Monday, according to jail records.

At about 6:45 p.m. Friday, Thomas got into an argument with the victim because he was angry that she wouldn’t date him, according to the Clearwater police report.

Thomas pulled out a machete from a sheath attached to his belt, held it overheard and threatened to “cut her up,” the victim told police. The victim ran away and called police.

After officers arrived at the 1300 block of Court Street and took him into custody, he refused to cooperate and began yelling and cursing at them, officers said. The officers said he appeared to be heavily intoxicated.