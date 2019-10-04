Palmetto man charged with five counts of raping a child, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 33-year-old Palmetto man has been charged with multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child over an 18-month period, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Godinez-Martinez was arrested at his home on Thursday and charged with five counts and booked into the Manatee County jail. He is being held without bond.

Deputies say the investigation began on Sept. 30 and ensuing forensic interviews with the victim revealed “at least” five occasions when Godinez-Martinez raped the victim inside his home. The age of the child was not revealed in the heavily redacted report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW