It was taking too long to fix his truck. That’s when the golf club came out, cops say

A 56-year-old Bradenton man is charged with felony aggravated battery after he hit his mechanic over the head with a golf club because it was taking too long to fix his truck, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim was working on a truck belonging to Ronnie Cardenas on Wednesday for several hours.

Cardenas came out of his house and began yelling at the victim, at which time the victim told Cardenas that he could do the repairs himself and began packing up his tools, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cardenas walked to the back of his house and then returned with a golf club, deputies say.

The victim continued to pack up his tools because he, “didn’t think he was going to hit me with it,” according to the arrest report.

But he did, deputies say.

According to the report, the victim began walking away, “when he felt a heavy impact and hot pain at the base of his head.”

The victim turned to see a broken golf club in the hands of Cardenas, fled the area and called law enforcement, deputies say.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim, “stumbling in the roadway with blood running down his arms and neck.”

Deputies say Cardenas admitted to the attack, which caused the victim to need stitches and further medical attention.