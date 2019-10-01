‘He did not want to walk anymore.’ Man charged with carjacking

SHARE COPY LINK

A 19-year-old man has been charged with armed carjacking after he robbed another man of his vehicle in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Deshane Crumity was walking to get something to eat about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 6300 block of Second Street East when he came upon the victim sitting in his vehicle in his driveway.

According to the arrest report, Crumity approached the victim and asked to use his cellphone. When the victim told him no, Crumity pulled a silver handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet and car keys and then drove away, deputies say.

Deputies say they caught up to Crumity in the 1400 block of 63rd Avenue East, which resulted in a chase that ended in the 1300 block of Whitfield Avenue.

Crumity pulled into a dead end and deputies soon had him pinned in, according to the report.

Deputies say Crumity refused several commands to show his hands and kept ducking back into the vehicle, but he eventually complied when a K9 unit arrived. The K9 was able to locate the gun nearby which was found to be loaded with the hammer back in a firing position, according to the report.

After taking Crumity into custody, he told deputies, “he did not want to walk anymore,” as the reason he committed the crime, according to the report.

Crumity was charged with armed carjacking and using a firearm during a felony and booked into the Manatee County jail. He was released later that same day after posting $6,500 in bonds.