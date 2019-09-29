Crime

A Canadian fisherman in the Keys learned size matters as far as what’s in your bucket

The 31 undersized mangrove snappers Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found in a fisherman’s bucket
The 31 undersized mangrove snappers Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found in a fisherman’s bucket Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Canadian fisherman was arrested Saturday morning on 58 counts of fishing violations related to mangrove snapper, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

George Singh, 73, had 32 mangrove snapper in his bucket when MCSO deputy Ana Coello came upon him while she was on patrol in Islamorada at Whale Harbor Bridge. Of those 32, 31 were under the 10-inch size limit, ranging from 5 1/2 inches to 9 inches.

The resident of Ontario province was charged with 31 counts of possession of undersized mangrove snapper and 27 counts of possession of over-the-bag-limit mangrove snapper.

George Singh.jfif
George Singh Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Read Next

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  