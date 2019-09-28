Florida woman went on a Sarasota stalking spree, cops say. It landed her behind bars

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Florida woman’s attempts to stalk and harass a Sarasota man ended up landing her in a jail cell, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the saga involved a vandalized car, a stolen cell phone and an elementary school being placed on lockdown because of Kimberly Brazell’s actions. The 41-year-old is charged with grand theft and aggravated stalking.

According to an arrest report, Brazell, of Port Charlotte, had been harassing the victim since at least Aug. 17, when she vandalized his car for the first time. On that same day, the victim said the suspect had also thrown a brick through his window to steal a camera from his house.

Brazell’s relationship to the victim was not publicly released.

About a month after the first vandalization attempt, Brazell reportedly stole the victim’s cell phone and credit card information on Sept. 20. Investigators say she used that information to change passwords to the victim’s online accounts.

On Monday, the victim told authorities that Brazell threatened his child, calling him on his work phone and telling him, “you’re going to make this right or I’m going to kill your kid at his school,” according to an arrest report.

The victim reported the call to 911, and as a result, Garden Elementary School in Venice was placed on limited lockdown while the sheriff’s office investigated the threat.

Brazell caused damage to the victim’s vehicle again on Wednesday, deputies say. She is accused of keying the vehicle and slashing three tires. According to a release, Brazell admitted to many of the charges when deputies made contact with her on Thursday.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brazell after she reportedly admitted that she stole the phone and vandalized the vehicle. After Brazell gave deputies permission to search her home, authorities found the stolen cell phone in her bedroom, set up to stream live footage of the victim as he sat on his back patio.

“I have to watch him for my own safety,” Brazell told deputies as she tried to shut the video off, according to an arrest report.

Brazell is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $275,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, the sheriff’s office said.