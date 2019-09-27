23 arrested in online sex predator sting in Sarasota. Seven suspects traveled from Manatee

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

Twenty-three men ranging in ages from 21 to 77, including seven from Manatee County, have been rounded up in the latest online child predator sting conducted by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The four-day operation — dubbed Operation Intercept VII — focused on attracting suspected child predators by placing Internet-based ads on a variety of social media sites and apps.

“I wish I could say these operations were no longer needed, but time and time again, even after we make dozens of arrests, these men keep coming back for more,” said Sheriff Tom Knight. “In this digital world we live in, innocent children are far too accessible to predators. That is why, as parents, we have to get serious about prevention.”

Knight said parents are the first line of defense, “and we will never stop reminding our community of that.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Those arrested from Manatee County include:

Angel Alcala-Yanez, 28, of Bradenton, who is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act, attempted lewd or lascivious battery and soliciting prostitution.

Yunier Alfonso, of Bradenton, 32, who is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act.

Hamid Keshmirian, 62, of Bradenton, who is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act and attempted lewd or lascivious battery.

Judson Perkins, of Bradenton, 32, who is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act, attempted lewd or lascivious battery and two counts of transmission of harmful material.

Elia Pineda-Gamez, 29, of Bradenton, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act and attempted lewd lascivious battery.

Demietris Robers, 30, of Palmetto, who is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act, attempted lewd or lascivious battery and violation of probation.

Kristopher Ryan, of Ellenton, 37, who is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act and attempted lewd or lascivious battery.