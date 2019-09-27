Texas teenager had more than 11 pounds of heroin in his backpack, Sarasota cops say

Medical examiner explains how heroin kills Dr. Russell Veg, medical examiner for the 12th Judicial District, discusses the heroin epidemic in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Russell Veg, medical examiner for the 12th Judicial District, discusses the heroin epidemic in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

A Texas teenager was caught carrying more than 11 pounds of heroin while in Sarasota, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding to a tip, deputies stopped Diego Ricardi, 17, as he was getting off a SCAT bus on Tuesday, according to a news release..

When Ricardi saw deputies approaching, he began walking away quickly, ignoring commands for him to stop, according to the report.

He eventually complied and an ensuing search of Ricardi’s bag led to the discovery four sealed bundles of heroin weighing more than 11 pounds and $3,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the arrest report, Ricardi admitted to picking up the drugs in Brownsville, Texas. He was supposed to deliver the heroin to someone in Tampa, but that deal had fallen through so he made his way to Sarasota instead.

Ricardi, who faces a charge of heroin trafficking, was booked into the Sarasota County jail, where he is being held on $250,000 bond.