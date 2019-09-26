She hired homeless babysitters she didn’t know, cops say. It didn’t end well

Suspect child abuse? Report it In 2016, 46 children lost their lives as a result of abuse, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services reported. Incidences of suspected child abuse or neglect should be reported to the DHS by calling 1-800-932-0313. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2016, 46 children lost their lives as a result of abuse, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services reported. Incidences of suspected child abuse or neglect should be reported to the DHS by calling 1-800-932-0313.

A 31-year-old Manatee County woman is charged with felony child neglect after she hired a homeless couple she didn’t know to babysit her child, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The child ultimately was found by a relative alone in the home, deputies say. The sheriff’s office has redacted the child’s age from the arrest report.

Marissa Fedrick manages a convenience store and told deputies she hired the homeless couple to babysit her child after overhearing them talk about finding ways to make money while hanging out in front of her store, according to the report.

Deputies say Fedrick dropped off the homeless couple at her home with her child on Tuesday, admitting that she knows nothing about the couple other than their first names and that they are homeless in the Ellenton area, the report states.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fedrick claims she dropped the homeless couple and her child off at her home around 5:30 p.m. and told the couple she had to run errands for work, deputies say. According to the report, Fedrick received a call from the female at about 7:15 p.m. stating they needed to leave.

Fedrick claims that she was just a few minutes away and on her way, according to the report.

Deputies say Fedrick’s story became inconsistent because the child’s relative found the child alone in the home around 6 p.m. when the relative came by to pick up cold medicine. Fedrick was unable to be contacted by the relative or deputies until she arrived at the home around 7:30 p.m., deputies say.

The child was released temporarily into the custody of the relative and Fedrick was booked into the Manatee County jail on the felony child neglect charge.

According to jail records, Fedrick was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.