Man charged with breaking into preschool. His neck tattoo was caught on video, cops say

A 33-year-old Bradenton man is charged with burglary, after he broke into a Bradenton preschool, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, Charles Sauer was captured on surveillance video stealing various items from the Toad Hall Children’s Center, 4004 Eighth Ave. Drive W., around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Staff noticed the break-in the next morning and deputies responded to review the video, which showed, “a white male with a distinct tattoo on the right side of his neck,” the report states.

Deputies were able to identify Sauer from previous mugshots and arrested him on Sept. 22, according to the report.

Sauer was booked into the Manatee County jail on a felony burglary charge and remains in custody on a $1,500 bond.