Man charged with pulling gun on tow truck driver

A 21-year-old Bradenton man is facing felony charges after deputies say he pulled a gun, chambered a round and pointed it directly at a tow truck driver who was trying to do his job. on Sept. 22 in the 5100 block of 14th Street West.

According to the arrest report, Ostavi Dorvieux on Sunday started an argument with the tow truck driver, saying, “I got something for (expletive) like you,” and pulled the 9mm handgun.

Deputies say the driver was towing vehicles from a parking lot of a business that authorizes the company to do so around 2:30 a.m. when Dorvieux approached the victim and pulled the weapon. The driver got into his truck and drove off to a nearby location to call deputies, according to the report.

Deputies located Dorvieux a short time later in the 3700 block of 14th Street West and made a traffic stop. They found the gun under his seat, fully loaded and with a round in the chamber, the report states.

Dorvieux was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of felony aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and driving on a revoked license.

Dorvieux posted bond and was released the following day.