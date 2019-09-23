Crime
Palmetto man charged with attempted murder in shooting
A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot a man he was trying to rob, according Palmetto police.
Officers say Deven Morris pulled a pistol on a 38-year-old man at Fifth Avenue West and 11th Street Drive West at around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 15 as the victim was walking home alone from a nearby store.
Police say Morris shot the victim in the abdomen. The victim was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Palmetto Police Department issued a press release on Sept. 20, asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Morris is charged with committing a felony with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and displaying a firearm during a felony.
He remains in the Manatee County jail on bonds totaling $165,000.
In 2016, the then-16-year-old Morris was arrested and charged with felony burglary. Morris entered a plea of no contest and was placed on probation, court documents state.
