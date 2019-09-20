Palmetto man injured in late-night armed robbery, police say. Can you ID the suspect?

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 38-year-old man was robbed and shot in the stomach while walking home from a store, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Police Chief Scott Tyler said the victim was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the robbery occurred at the intersection of Fifth Avenue West and 11th Street Drive West around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect is described as a male, with a thin build, in his late teens or early 20s, and was wearing a black T-shirt, red pants, white socks and black sandals at the time, according to a release from Palmetto police. A chrome or silver pistol was used in the attack.

According to police, the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene on foot, heading north along the railroad tracks. Surveillance video captured an imagine of the suspect.

“We have had a lot of tips,” Tyler said, but police have been unable to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is asked to contact Detective Joe Rogers at 941-723-4587 (ext. 6365) or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.

Herald staff writer Jessica De Leon contributed to this report.