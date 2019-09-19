15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Bradenton shooting

Police investigate shooting in Bradenton Village Bradenton Police are investigating the area of Bradenton Village after a man fled to an apartment there after being shot in the chest. The victim is not cooperating, said police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bradenton Police are investigating the area of Bradenton Village after a man fled to an apartment there after being shot in the chest. The victim is not cooperating, said police.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a man at the Bradenton Village apartments on Sept. 11, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

In a press release issued Thursday morning, detectives say Jermaine Wilson Jr. was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

About 9:20 a.m. Sept. 11, police made found the victim at the apartments with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say Wilson became a suspect early on in the investigation and warrants were issued for his arrest the day after the shooting.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with further information can call Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373.