Cops say a wanted Bradenton cocaine dealer was captured — while dealing cocaine

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

The Bradenton Police Department says law enforcement had been looking for Joseph Williams, who had an arrest warrant out on him for selling crack cocaine.

On Sept. 15, BPD officers found the 30-year-old — selling crack cocaine, according to an arrest report.

Officers say Williams tried to discard the drugs before his arrest, but they were found, the report states. Williams wanted police to know that he didn’t just toss a pill container containing pieces of crack cocaine, but that he also “flicked a marijuana roach and not just the pill bottle,” the report states.

Officers made contact with Williams just before 8 p.m. in the 300 block of 12th Avenue West. Officers say they began to approach Williams on foot, at which time they observed Williams toss a pill bottle. Believing he was attempting to destroy evidence, officers detained him, according to the report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The pill bottle was retrieved and officers say they found pieces of crack cocaine weighing about one and a quarter grams.

Williams was out on bond for the previous charge of selling cocaine and that bond was revoked. Williams was booked into the Manatee County jail on the outstanding warrant and an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

According to jail records, Williams has a lengthy arrest record dating to 2007 to include grand theft auto, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and burglary with assault and battery. He remains in custody pending a future court date.