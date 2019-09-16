Bradenton man faces life in prison for raping young girl

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Bradenton man is facing life in prison for raping a girl when she was between the ages of 7 and 11.

Mark Brandon Suiter Jr., 46, was found guilty by a jury last week of sexual battery by an adult on a child less than 12 years of age following a 3-day-long trial. Now facing life in prison, Suitor will be sentenced Oct. 11.

Suiter had been charged with two counts of sexual battery but the jury acquitted him off the second count.

“We hope the verdict brings closure and restores a sense of justice to the innocent victim child preyed upon by the defendant. We are thankful that the verdict means that no other child will fall victim to the defendant,” Assistant State Attorney Lauren P. Benson said in an issued statement.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the rapes in January 2017 after the then-12-year-old victim disclosed the abuse to her mother who then reported it. The abuse had occurred repeatedly between January 2011 and December 2015, when Suitor was living with them.

Last week, the girl faced her abuser, testifying against him at trial.

The jury had a few questions before ultimately finding Suiter guilty of only one of the two counts of sexual battery he was charged with.

Suiter was in and out of prison in the 1990’s and has been arrested many times she he was last released. His criminal record includes convictions for for threatening harm to a public official, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.