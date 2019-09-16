Bradenton woman broke into Twin Dolphin Marina, cops say. But she wasn’t looking to steal

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with breaking into the Twin Dolphin Marina and causing about $1,300 in damage, according to Bradenton police.

Just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 12, Ashley Rios broke a window on the first floor to gain entry and then broke a thermostat on the second floor. She was arrested a short time later while hiding inside a nearby construction trailer, according to the arrest report.

Rios gave a false name to the arresting officers, but after being booked into the Manatee County jail, her true identity was discovered, officers say. According to jail records, Rios was wanted for missing a court date on an aggravated battery charge.

Rios was booked into the jail on a felony burglary charge and a charge of providing false identification to law enforcement.

