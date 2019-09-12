Bradenton man charged with breaking into home. He has no memory of how he got there, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 26-year-old Bradenton man broke down in tears after being arrested on a burglary charge, but not before coming up with an unusual excuse as to why he was observed by a deputy trying to break into a home, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Joshua Bowen was seen trying to pry open the door to a home just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 9.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the home earlier that morning after the homeowner caught Bowen trying to break into the back patio door before walking away when confronted.

Deputies began to search for Bowen, who was described by the homeowner as “thin, scruffy beard, curly hair and jeans,” the report states.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Deputies say they began to walk the area on foot looking for possible evidence and when they returned to the victim’s home, they saw Bowen trying to break into the same home’s garage door by attempting to pry it open.

A deputy rushed toward him and asked what he was doing and Bowen looked up and said, “What?” and continued to pry at the door, the report states.

Bowen was quickly handcuffed, at which time he claimed to be unaware of where he was and the last thing he remembered was walking to a convenience store for a drink, deputies say.

According to the report, Bowen later became more lucid and “started to cry.”

Bowen was booked into the Manatee County jail and charged with felony burglary and remained in custody pending a court date.

According to jail records, Bowen has a history of burglaries, racking up about a dozen charges since 2011.