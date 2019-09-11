Suspected drug dealer leads deputies on a chase. He was caught inside Walmart

Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings .

A 41-year-old Bradenton man thought he escaped the clutches of narcotic detectives after a violent getaway, but he was never aware that the Manatee County Sheriff’s aviation unit was tracking his every move, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to an arrest report, Warren Davis was observed by detectives selling drugs about 2 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of State Road 64 East during a surveillance operation.

Detectives in unmarked vehicles followed Davis and eventually initiated a traffic stop, deputies say. As detectives approached Davis, he placed his vehicle into reverse, crashing it into the detective’s vehicle, “causing a significant amount of damage,” the report states.

Davis was able to drive around the other vehicles trying to pin him in, but another unmarked vehicle continued to follow without emergency lights on due to Davis’ erratic driving, running red lights and putting the general public at risk, detectives say.

The detective continued to track Davis’ progress until the aviation unit took over and followed Davis for several miles until he pulled into the Walmart on State Road 64, the report states.

Deputies say they were able to arrest Davis just inside the store and located an orange Tictac container which was filled with more than 11 grams of fentanyl, broken down and bagged for sale. Deputies say they also found 1.6 grams of cocaine and more than a $1,000 in cash.

According to the report, Davis’ only words to deputies was that he “didn’t know we were still following him.”

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Davis served more than two years beginning in 2014 for possession of cocaine. Other stints in prison include a two years and six month sentence in 1996 for aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as a 2008 sentence of two years and four months for possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

Davis was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

He remains in custody pending a future court date.