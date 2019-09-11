Man shot at Bradenton apartment complex, cops say

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bradenton police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured.

At about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, the man was being rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper chest, according to Manatee County Emergency Communications Center radio traffic. Police do not yet know the circumstances of the shooting nor do they have any suspects.

The man was found in the 200 block of 15th Avenue Circle West in the Bradenton Village apartment complex.

“The guy just wandered here and we are trying to figure out where he was shot,” said police spokesman Capt. Brian Thiers.