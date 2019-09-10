Crime

Undercover operation nabs man dealing cocaine, meth and fentanyl, cops say

Manatee

Stephen Marland, 28, faces multiple felony drug charges after he was arrested during an undercover operation, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, undercover deputies had previously purchased cocaine from Marland and set up a second purchase for cocaine and heroin.

At about 9 p.m., on Sept. 6, Marland drove to meet the undercover deputy in the 3600 block of 14th Street West and as soon the transaction was completed, Marland was taken into custody, deputies say.

According to the report, Marland also was carrying fentanyl and methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Manatee County jail on six felony charges, including possession of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to sell, as well as possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

