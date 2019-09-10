Shoplifter steals 10 packs of hearing aid batteries from Walmart, cops say

Getaway car strikes deputy following retail theft in Sarasota A Bradenton woman who was being pursued by a deputy during a retail theft operation in Sarasota escaped in a waiting getaway car, video shows. The car struck a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy as it pulled away. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Bradenton woman who was being pursued by a deputy during a retail theft operation in Sarasota escaped in a waiting getaway car, video shows. The car struck a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy as it pulled away.

A 37-year-old Ellenton man was arrested after he shoplifted 10 packs of hearing aid batteries from a Walmart store, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. located at 6225 SR 64 E.

Deputies say James Officer tried to run away being stopped by a loss prevention office at the Walmart at 6225 State Road 64 E.. He was spotted running along Interstate 75 and “arrested after a brief foot pursuit.”

Deputies say the chase lasted about 300 feet before Officer surrendered after a deputy threatened to taze him. Officer continued to resist as the deputy tried to handcuff him, the report states.

The arresting deputy managed to restrain Officer until backup arrived.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to the arrest report, Officer took the batteries from a shelf and tried to conceal them underneath his phone as he exited the store without paying.

Officer was charged with misdemeanor theft, resisting arrest without violence and violating his probation.