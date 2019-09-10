Crime
Shoplifter steals 10 packs of hearing aid batteries from Walmart, cops say
Getaway car strikes deputy following retail theft in Sarasota
A 37-year-old Ellenton man was arrested after he shoplifted 10 packs of hearing aid batteries from a Walmart store, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. located at 6225 SR 64 E.
Deputies say James Officer tried to run away being stopped by a loss prevention office at the Walmart at 6225 State Road 64 E.. He was spotted running along Interstate 75 and “arrested after a brief foot pursuit.”
Deputies say the chase lasted about 300 feet before Officer surrendered after a deputy threatened to taze him. Officer continued to resist as the deputy tried to handcuff him, the report states.
The arresting deputy managed to restrain Officer until backup arrived.
According to the arrest report, Officer took the batteries from a shelf and tried to conceal them underneath his phone as he exited the store without paying.
Officer was charged with misdemeanor theft, resisting arrest without violence and violating his probation.
Comments