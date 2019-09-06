Florida man claims someone shot him. It turned out he shot himself, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

When 25-year-old Zachary Samion told the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office that someone had shot him in the leg, it sparked a massive law enforcement response, according to deputies.

The only problem with Samion’s story is that the person who shot him, well, was himself, according to an arrest report.

Deputies say Samion reported the shooting on Sept. 1 and an attempted homicide investigation was immediately launched due to the severity of the wound, which required emergency surgery.

Samion told deputies that an unknown male had walked out of the nearby woods while he was sitting on a four-wheeler and opened fire on him, the report states. Deputies say a perimeter was established to locate the shoote.r

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On Sept. 3, Samion was in the Pasco County jail for an unrelated incident when speaking with his girlfriend from the jail via a recorded video call, deputies say. According to the report, Samion’s girlfriend asked him what happened and Samion acknowledged he had shot himself.

Deputies say during the call. Samion went on to admit that he had lied to deputies the day of the shooting.

According to the report, Samion is a convicted felon.

Samion is charged with felony false reporting of a crime and felon in possession of a firearm.