Sarasota couple charged with trafficking meth
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert Langford, 40, was selling methamphetamine out of an RV parked outside the home of Tamara Poole, 57, in the 1800 block of Bayonne Street.
Deputies say they used a confidential informant to purchase more than 16 grams of the drug from Langford on Aug. 14.
Deputies executed a search warrant on Sept. 4 where they discovered almost 28 grams of meth inside the vehicle, along with paraphernalia used to weigh and distribute the drug, according to the report.
Since the RV was on Poole’s property, the search warrant included her home and when Poole’s purse was searched, deputies located 432 grams of meth inside, the report states.
Langford and Poole were booked into the Sarasota County jail and charged with trafficking of methamphetamine.
