Sarasota couple charged with trafficking meth

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert Langford, 40, was selling methamphetamine out of an RV parked outside the home of Tamara Poole, 57, in the 1800 block of Bayonne Street.

Deputies say they used a confidential informant to purchase more than 16 grams of the drug from Langford on Aug. 14.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Sept. 4 where they discovered almost 28 grams of meth inside the vehicle, along with paraphernalia used to weigh and distribute the drug, according to the report.

Since the RV was on Poole’s property, the search warrant included her home and when Poole’s purse was searched, deputies located 432 grams of meth inside, the report states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Langford and Poole were booked into the Sarasota County jail and charged with trafficking of methamphetamine.