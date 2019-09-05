14-year-old steals car and leads deputies in a car chase

Aerial footage of pursuit of 14-year-old in stolen car Aerial footage of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle by a 14-year old from a Wawa gas station on Cortez Road West. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aerial footage of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle by a 14-year old from a Wawa gas station on Cortez Road West.

Manatee County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile on charges of motor vehicle theft, fleeing to elude and driving without license after the teen led deputies on a brief car chase Tuesday night.

Deputies say the victim left his keys in the car with the engine running as he entered the Wawa store at 2509 Cortez Road W. at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 3.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, the victim left the store and saw someone else driving away with his car..

Deputies say they located the vehicle less than an hour later leaving the Holiday Heights neighborhood and units began to deploy behind the stolen vehicle as a helicopter unit was preparing to monitor and advise ground units.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A traffic stop was conducted at US 301 and 53rd Avenue East, but the juvenile kept driving and turned north on 15th Street East, the release states.

Patrol units backed off as the aviation unit continued to pursue the suspect, who eventually parked the stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 21st Street East, exited the car and began to run away, deputies say.

The juvenile immediately surrendered to responding deputies, however, and was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect’s top speed during the pursuit was 55 mph.

The juvenile was transported to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center.