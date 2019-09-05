Woman stabbed with a broken bottle in Bradenton bar fight, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 32-year-old Bradenton woman is facing a felony aggravated battery charge after she stabbed another woman with a broken bottle during a bar fight, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Tiya Henri cut the other woman, causing a laceration from her back shoulder to her armpit.

According to an arrest report, a fight broke out outside the Oneco Rose Bar and Package, 103 Cortez Road W., at about 2:45 a.m. Monday.. The victim was involved in the fight when she was pepper sprayed by an unknown person and then stabbed by Henri, deputies say.

At least two witnesses saw Henri pick up the broken bottle and stab the victim in the back of her shoulder, according to the report.

Henri told deputies that she came out of the bar and saw her friend “getting jumped,” then claimed to hear gunshots, the report states.

Henri claims to have grabbed her friend and the pair ran across the street to get away from the fighting, but she declined to offer any further information, according to the report.

Henri was booked into the Manatee County jail on a charge of aggravated battery and was released after posting a $2,500 bond.