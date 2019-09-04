He fought the law and the law won, cops say. Bradenton man faces multiple felony charges

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say Jerral Smart did something contrary to his last name on Aug. 31 and now faces multiple felonies.

According to an arrest report, Smart, 34, fought with deputies, injuring one, and was then found to be in possession of multiple narcotics.

Deputies responded to a call about a fight in progress in the 5300 block of 26th Street West at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday and made contact with Smart in a doorway of a home that had that the appearance of being ransacked, according to the report.

Suspicious that a crime had occurred, deputies say they asked Smart multiple times to identify himself and when he refused, they attempted to detain him.

According to the report, things escalated quickly as Smart resisted and fought with two deputies. At some point, all three fell to the ground and that’s when one of the deputies was injured, suffering a sprained wrist, the report states.

Deputies were not able to detain Smart until he was tased and more deputies arrived to assist, the report states.

After the arrest, deputies say they they found a variety of pills, 35 pieces of rock cocaine, 7 grams of ecstasy and ammunition.

While on scene, the homeowner informed deputies that she knew Smart, but he had come into her home uninvited. Deputies say Smart entered through the sliding glass doors and when the homeowner asked him to leave, he became belligerent and refused.

Deputies say that ruckus was the first 911 call they were responding to, but they received a second 911 call from the homeowner, who had run from the home fearing for her safety.

Smart was booked into the Manatee County jail on three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and felony resisting arrest with violence.