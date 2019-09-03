One drug deal leads to two fentanyl dealers in custody, cops say

Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings .

An undercover drug buy on Aug. 30 led to the arrest of two Bradenton men who are charged with dealing fentanyl, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Couran and Aondrea Couran were booked into the Manatee County jail and each was charged with felony sale of fentanyl. They were released after posting $7,500 bonds, according to jail records.

Deputies say at about 2:45 p.m. an undercover narcotics detective made contact with the pair at Adam’s Food Mart in the 2900 block of Ninth Street West when the two arrived in their Mercedes Benz after prearranging the meet.

The deal was for the detective to pay $280 for 2 grams of heroin. As the detective took the drugs, he began to ask about buying larger amounts in the future and the two suspects began arguing with him that he didn’t have the right amount of cash, according to the arrest report.

The “take down” was ordered and the two men were taken into custody, deputies say.

According to the report, the substance was tested for heroin and came back positive for fentanyl, weighing 4.3 grams.