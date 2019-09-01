Authorities weren’t responding fast enough, so he called 911 to report fake injuries, cops say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An impatient Bradenton man is getting a lesson on patience after he was booked into the Manatee County jail for misusing 911 and claiming a fake injury emergency to get law enforcement to respond quicker to a minor accident.

According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Aran Campbell, 54, witnessed a minor accident in the 3400 block of Cortez Road on Aug. 29 involving two vehicles.

The incident was reported as minor, involving no injuries and the Florida Highway Patrol dispatched a trooper according to priority, the report states.

Deputies say Campbell was growing impatient with the response time, so he called 911 to report that one of the driver’s involved “appeared badly injured and we needed to get there as soon as possible,” the report states.

That call prompted an emergency response from deputies, fire and EMS only to find out that there were no such injuries, deputies say.

According to the report, Campbell admitted he made the call because he knew it would get someone there quicker to take down his eyewitness account of the crash.

Campbell was charged with a misdemeanor offense and remains in custody pending a future court date. Campbell was on probation for trespassing.

According to jail records, Campbell has prior arrests for battery, burglary and aggravated assault.