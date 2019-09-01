Bradenton man slipped her a date rape drug and raped her, cops say

Date rape drug: What is a roofie, what happens when you take one? Here's a look at a common date rape drug, rohypnol, otherwise known as roofies or forget me pill, how people take them and how to guard against getting drugged at a bar. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a look at a common date rape drug, rohypnol, otherwise known as roofies or forget me pill, how people take them and how to guard against getting drugged at a bar.

She told Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies that her drink tasted like “peppermint” and it’s the last thing she remembered before waking up to find a 27-year-old Bradenton man raping her.

According to the arrest report, Nikolas Holland met the victim at the Pool Hall on U.S. 41 around 3 a.m. on Aug. 28 and that Holland invited her and others to his home for an “after party.”

The victim rode with Holland and upon arriving, he fixed her a drink out of her view and she blacked out for a short time later, deputies say. According to the report, when the victim awoke, Holland was having sex with her and she immediately began telling him to stop, but he refused.

Deputies say she started to cry for help at which time Holland slapped her and forcefully held her down until she blacked out again.

When the victim awoke again, she was at home, the report states. Deputies say the victim’s phone showed that someone had called an Uber to pick her up from Holland’s residence to take her home.

Deputies say the victim had swelling around her eye and bruising on her right arm that resembled finger marks consistent with her account of behind held down. She had injuries to her ribs, elbows and knees and her purse, containing $340, was missing.

Deputies tracked the Uber ride back to Holland’s residence and upon arriving to make contact with Holland, he “spontaneously uttered that he knew why detectives were at his residence.”

Holland admitted to having sex with the victim, but said he stopped when she asked him to and acknowledged he called Uber to take her home, detectives say.

Holland could not provide an explanation as to the victim’s injuries and refused a search of his residence, refused a DNA swab and refused to speak to detectives any further, according to the report.

Holland was booked into the Manatee County jail Aug. 28 and charged with sexual battery on a person older than 18 as well as lewd and lascivious molestation. He posted a $35,000 bond and was released the following day pending a future court date.