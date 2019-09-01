He said he was there for the ‘meth and sex.’ Cops say he pulled a knife, too

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

Even a Swiss army knife will earn you a felony if you threaten to kill people with it, and a 28-year-old Bradenton man found that out the hard way, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Corey Wagoner was at a residence in the 4900 block of Fourth Avenue Circle Northwest at about 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 28 when witnesses reported that he pulled a knife and threatened their lives.

According to the arrest report, Wagoner denied pulling a knife, but admitted he was there for “meth and sex last night, and received both. He then fell asleep in the bed he was located in, and woke up surrounded by deputies.”

Witnesses say Wagoner came out of the bedroom holding a black-handled, silver-bladed knife and approached the victims while threatening to kill them, deputies say.

A search of the room Wagoner was staying in revealed only a Swiss army knife, according to the report.

Deputies say it took several attempts to get Wagoner to comply to their orders, but when one deputy pointed his taser at Wagoner while another came to the door with a K9 officer, Wagoner complied and he was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Manatee County jail on a felony aggravated assault charge and remains in custody pending a future court date.

According to jail records, Wagoner was charged in February with possession of a controlled substance.