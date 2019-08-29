Watches worth $33,800 were stolen at gunpoint. A Bradenton man has been arrested

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Bradenton man has been identified as the culprit behind an armed robbery at a Sarasota jewelry store on Wednesday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were called to Mayors Jewelers at The Mall at University Town Center on Wednesday afternoon after a man stole two luxury watches at gunpoint.

The suspect fled the store with one man’s and one woman’s Rolex watch worth a combined $33,800.

The incident was caught on surveillance, and the sheriff’s office released images of the thief later that day.

With the help of several tips from the public, detectives identified Robert Nuttall, 64, as a suspect and carried out a search warrant at his Bradenton home.

The search revealed the stolen watches, clothes that the suspect was seen wearing during the robbery and Nuttall’s gun, the sheriff’s office says.

Nuttall was booked into the Manatee County Jail and remained in custody on Thursday.