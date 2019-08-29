Woman wants to learn about her father. Another woman answers with a knife attack, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with attacking and slashing another woman who came to her mother’s house to learn more about who her father is, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Brandy Brown and the other woman had been arguing over similar issues when things boiled over on Aug. 26.

Brown attacked the other woman and began hitting and scratching her and then pulled the knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the arrest report, Brown, “proceeded to slash the victim on her face multiple times. Several lacerations were observed and photographed on the victim’s face and neck.”

The victim fell to the ground and Brown attempted to kick her, but the other woman was able to grab her foot, get away and call authorities from a nearby location, the report states.

Brown was booked into the Manatee County jail on an aggravated battery charge, and has since posted bond.