Walmart shoplifter says she can’t be arrested because she is pregnant, cops say

Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Teixeira Sharquila Kiara Williams helped herself to more than $800 in goods from Walmart on Aug. 27, assuming she couldn’t be arrested because she is pregnant.

According to the arrest report, Williams placed 45 items into her shopping cart and tried to exit without paying for any them from the Walmart at 2911 53rd Ave. E.

Loss prevention intervened as Williams was leaving the store, telling her she needed to pay for the merchandise, but Williams refused and abandoned the cart as she left the store, the report states.

Deputies say they caught up to Williams across the street at Sam’s Club and Williams told deputies she “never left the store so she did not steal anything.”

Williams became “aggressive” and began to resist the deputy attempting to arrest her, deputies say.

Williams told the arresting deputy at that point that, “she could not be detained as she was pregnant,” according to the report.

Deputies disagreed and Williams was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of felony theft and misdemeanor resisting arrest without violence.

She has since posted bond and was released.