Man flashes gun at Sarasota mall. He took two luxury watches, police say 

Law enforcement is on the hunt for a man who robbed at high-end jewelry store at a Sarasota mall on Wednesday.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to The Mall at University Town Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

According to retail personnel at Mayors Jewelers, the suspect showed a gun and demanded two “luxury watches.”

He then took off on foot, heading westbound from the store.

The suspect was caught on surveillance and is described as a man in his late 50s or early 60s and weighing approximately 250 pounds with gray hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a long-sleeve light blue shirt, denim shorts and sunglasses, and he had a bright red bandage on his finger.

Anyone with information related to the crime or who has information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Section of the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900.

Alternatively, submit a tip through any of the sheriff’s office social media platforms or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County.