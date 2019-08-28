He’s no Cinderella. DNA in dropped shoe got this man busted for robbery, cops say

How DNA evidence works With the exception of identical twins, each person has a unique DNA profile. This makes DNA matching a powerful tool for finding and convicting the perpetrator of a crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the exception of identical twins, each person has a unique DNA profile. This makes DNA matching a powerful tool for finding and convicting the perpetrator of a crime.

Once upon a time a 30-year-old prince was leaving the royal ball when, in a hurry, he slipped out of his shoe. Well, OK, that’s not exactly how this Bradenton story goes.

However, Nicholas Bishop left a key piece of evidence behind when he and another unknown suspect robbed Mr. Mango at the Factory Shops in Ellenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Bishop lost one of his shoes while he and the other suspect beat two employees who were attempting to stop them. DNA recovered from the shoe led back to Bishop who was charged with felony robbery on Aug. 26, among other charges.

According to the arrest report, the robbery occurred in February as the employees were closing the business for the night.

Deputies say two employees were on duty when they saw Bishop and another man breaking into the cash register. The two employees attempted to detain the robbers and a struggle ensued, the report states.

Deputies say the two employees suffered multiple injuries during the fight. According to the report, Bishop was kicking one of the employees while he was on the ground and that’s when he lost his shoe. Both suspects ran off with about $800 in cash, but not the shoe.

Deputies collected the shoe and sent it off for DNA testing, which identified Bishop as the owner of the shoe.

Bishop was booked into the Manatee County jail and additionally charged with felony shoplifting. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.