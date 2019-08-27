Bradenton man raped a child for years, cops say

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Manatee County sheriff’s investigators say Michael Fick sexually abused a child under the age of 12 who is known to him for the last three years, with the most-recent rape occurring in this past week.

According to the arrest report, Fick, 34, admitted to forcing himself on the child “several times a month.”

The victim’s relationship to Fick is not disclosed in a heavily redacted arrest report describing various ways he sexually abused the child.

Deputies say Fick also forced the child to take nude pictures of him and the photos were found on Fick’s phone, and that he also took photos of the victim after raping the child.

Fick was booked into the Manatee County jail on seven counts of felony capital sexual battery on a child, two felony counts of production of sexual performance on a child, transmission of harmful material of a minor and incest.

Detectives began searching for Fick on Monday and after several phone calls, he agreed to meet with authorities, during which he initially denied the allegations. After the photos were discovered and presented to Fick as evidence, he admitted the allegations.

According to jail records, Fick has an arrest record dating to 2006. Prior arrests include for fraud and possession of a controlled substance.

If convicted on all counts, Fick faces life in prison.