Drunk woman takes a bite out of Bradenton nightclub owner, cops say

Joyland Country Music Night Club is back in Bradenton Joyland Country Music Night Club, a Bradenton staple for decades, closed its doors on May 12, 2018. New owners re-opened the venue in February 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joyland Country Music Night Club, a Bradenton staple for decades, closed its doors on May 12, 2018. New owners re-opened the venue in February 2019.

A 55-year-old Bradenton woman is facing felony battery charges after she bit the arm of Joyland’s owner on Aug. 26, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Tammy Parins “was highly intoxicated,” and was in possession of drugs at the time.

According to the arrest report, Parins was so intoxicated, she had to be taken to the hospital after her arrest to be medically cleared before the Manatee County jail would accept her.

At around 12:30 a.m., a deputy on routine patrol was parked in the nightclub’s parking lot when the owner approached to tell the deputy they were trying to remove Parins, deputies say.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The owner said Parins was spilling her drink all over the DJ’s equipment and was asked to leave, the report states. Deputies say that’s when Parins “became irate.”

As the owner was attempting to escort Parins from the club, “She bit him in the left forearm causing the skin to break and bleed,” the report states.

Parins was taken into custody and upon a search, deputies say they located Oxycodone pills inside a small Altoids container in her purse.

Parins was booked into the Manatee County jail and charged with felony battery and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Parins posted bond and was released pending a court date.