He tried to break up argument between panhandlers. One of them pulled a knife, cops say

A 52-year-old homeless man is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after Manatee County deputies say he pulled a knife on a man who was trying to de-escalate an argument between panhandlers.

According to the arrest report, Robert Morrison was panhandling at the intersection of 26th Street West and Cortez Road in Bradenton when an argument broke out between himself and another panhandler.

Deputies say the victim told Morrison to leave the other man alone, at which time Morrison pulled a knife and threatened to stab him.

Morrison was not at the scene when deputies arrived, but he was located a few blocks away, according to the report. Deputies say they located the knife described by the witness on his person and Morrison was taken into custody.

According to jail records, Morrison has a lengthy arrest record and is a criminal registrant. While he has several out-of-state charges, his law enforcement encounters in Manatee County are extensive, as well, dating to 2004.

His prior arrests include possession with intent to distribute, solicitation of a prostitute, larceny and passing counterfeit/forged bills or checks.