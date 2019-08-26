Deputies looking for armed man who attempted to rob East Manatee KFC, Long John Silver’s

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Deputies are looking for a man who attempted to rob a KFC and Long John Silver’s late Sunday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff Office.

At about 11:30 p.m., employees say that the armed man walked into the restaurant, located at 6440 State Road 64 E., through an unlocked side door and walked behind the counter, according to a news release. He pulled out a handgun and fired one shot into a wall next to a female employee.

The suspect told the employees, “Give me all your money” and demanded they open the safe. The female employee was pushed to the back office, but since the safe is on a timer it could not be opened.

As a result, the armed man took off, running out the same unlocked side door and taking off toward the west.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).