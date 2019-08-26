Crime

Sarasota man caught with child porn. He had other strange viewing habits, cops say

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States

One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. By
Up Next
One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. By
Sarasota

A 62-year-old Sarasota man is facing two counts of felony child pornography possession after being caught downloading several images of naked boys and a video of a man having sex with a dog, Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies say.

According to the arrest report, James Clemmer’s “live-in-partner” notified deputies that Clemmer was receiving and possessed child pornography.

Deputies say during the interview that Clemmer admitted to receiving images via text from another man of a nude 15-year-old female, however, Clemmer asked the man to send him images of a nude boy in the same age range instead.

Clemmer told deputies he never actively searched for the images, but that they were sent to him by others, according to the report.

A search of Clemmer’s phone revealed some of the text message conversations, including images of child porn, deputies said.

Clemmer was booked into the Sarasota County jail on the felony charges and remains in custody.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  