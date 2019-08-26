Crime
Sarasota man caught with child porn. He had other strange viewing habits, cops say
A 62-year-old Sarasota man is facing two counts of felony child pornography possession after being caught downloading several images of naked boys and a video of a man having sex with a dog, Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies say.
According to the arrest report, James Clemmer’s “live-in-partner” notified deputies that Clemmer was receiving and possessed child pornography.
Deputies say during the interview that Clemmer admitted to receiving images via text from another man of a nude 15-year-old female, however, Clemmer asked the man to send him images of a nude boy in the same age range instead.
Clemmer told deputies he never actively searched for the images, but that they were sent to him by others, according to the report.
A search of Clemmer’s phone revealed some of the text message conversations, including images of child porn, deputies said.
Clemmer was booked into the Sarasota County jail on the felony charges and remains in custody.
