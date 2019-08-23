Sarasota couple won’t say how baby girl received major injuries. Now they’re in jail

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year.

How did a 2-month-old baby break a leg, bruise an arm and receive brain trauma? The caretakers aren’t saying, and they’ve both been charged with child neglect.

An investigation into suspected child abuse began on Tuesday, when the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received information from the St. Petersburg Police Department about a 2-month-old that was taken to All Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

According to an arrest report, a pediatric physician at the hospital concluded that the injuries were a result of child abuse. The doctor said the baby suffered head trauma indicative of shaken baby syndrome, a spiral fracture to her left leg and bruising on her buttock.

Deputies met with 24-year-old Carly Bryan and 26-year-old Eric Miller, the child’s primary caretakers on Thursday. Neither one could recall what happened to the child and they “did not recognize the severity of the injuries,” an arrest report said.

A sheriff’s office investigation found that Bryan and Miller did not make “reasonable effort” to protect the child and found cause to charge each with child neglect causing great bodily harm.

Bryan and Miller were arrested Friday and held on $25,000 bond. The couple was released from jail Friday after posting bond, according to sheriff’s office records.

The sheriff’s office’s Special Victims Unit says the investigation is ongoing.