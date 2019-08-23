Driver flees after crashing into ditch along U.S. 301. Cops say shots were fired

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Sarasota deputies are searching for a driver who bailed out of a car and took off running after crashing into a ditch along U.S. 301.

Inside the car, deputies evidence of three gun shots being fired, according to a news release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness had reported the crash to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and seeing the male driver take off running towards the west. Deputies searched the area but could not find the driver.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office front desk at 941-861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 (TIPS), online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.