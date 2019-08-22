Crime
They showed a gun during robbery attempt, but left with no money. Cops want to know who it was
Sarasota cops trying to identify person seen in video of armed robbery attempt
Sarasota police are looking for a person who they said was caught on camera showing a gun and demanding money from a business, but left without cash.
Detectives have video of the incident, which occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday at a business in the 1600 block of North Washington Boulevard. Police say the person walked up to the counter, demanded money from the clerk and showed a gun.
When the clerk talks to another employee, the person leaves without taking money, according to police.
The person is described by police as wearing a black shirt, dark jeans, sneakers and a tan camouflage NRA hat.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Detective Gary McDowell at 941-364-7309, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Comments