Art burglar strikes at a local business. The heist was caught on camera

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was caught on camera pulling off a small-scale art heist at a Sarasota business.

The theft happened in the 300 block of John Ringling Boulevard, according to the Sarasota Police Department, and likely occurred between 8 a.m. on Aug. 13 and 5 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Sarasota Police Department is looking for a woman caught on video removing valuable pieces of art from a Sarasota business. Courtesy of Sarasota Police Department

In surveillance stills, the art burglar can be seen hauling an artistic mirror down a hallway and examining a reproduction of René Magritte’s “The Son of Man” that she appears to have pulled off a wall.

The stolen items are valued at $2,000, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Sergeant Charlie Riffe at 941-954-7089 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.