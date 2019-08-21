Crime
Art burglar strikes at a local business. The heist was caught on camera
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was caught on camera pulling off a small-scale art heist at a Sarasota business.
The theft happened in the 300 block of John Ringling Boulevard, according to the Sarasota Police Department, and likely occurred between 8 a.m. on Aug. 13 and 5 p.m. on Aug. 14.
In surveillance stills, the art burglar can be seen hauling an artistic mirror down a hallway and examining a reproduction of René Magritte’s “The Son of Man” that she appears to have pulled off a wall.
The stolen items are valued at $2,000, according to the police department.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Sergeant Charlie Riffe at 941-954-7089 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
